American Public Education slides 18.8% post Q2 results

American Public Education (APEI -18.8% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 0.8% Y/Y to $72.8M.

Operating income increased by 27% Y/Y to $8M.

Net course registrations at APUS declined by less than 1% Y/Y to 76,800.

Net course registrations by returning students decreased by less than 1% Y/Y.

Net course registrations by new students decreased by ~1% Y/Y to 9,500.

APUS student enrollment decreased by 4% Y/Y to ~81,100 students.

New student enrollment at HCN increased by ~5% Y/Y.

Total student enrollment increased 17% Y/Y to ~2,020 students.

Total cash and equivalents were ~$193.6M & Capex were ~$3M.

3Q18 Outlook: Decrease in revenues of 3%-0% Y/Y; EPS of $0.28-0.33; At APUS, net course registrations by new students expected to decrease 13%-8% Y/Y and total net course registrations expected to decrease 6%-2% Y/Y. At HCN, new student enrollment decreased ~3% Y/Y and total student enrollment increase~11% Y/Y.

