Sinclair Broadcast jumps to 2.2% gain on $1B buyback plan

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) has turned around a share decline from the breakdown of its acquisition of Tribune Media (TRCO +3.4% ), jumping to a 2.2% gain on a new $1B buyback authorization.

"It is unfortunate that Tribune Media Company terminated our Merger Agreement. Nonetheless, we strongly believe in the long term outlook of our Company and disagree with the market's current discounted view on our share price," says CEO Chris Ripley.

"The $1B authorization does not use our future free cash flow generation, but simply the excess cash currently on our balance sheet," he continues.

Sinclair has about $89M of repurchase capacity remaining on its existing repurchase authorization.