P&F Industries down 7% post Q2 results

P&F Industries (PFIN -7% ) reported Q2 revenue of $16.19M an increase of 5.4% Y/Y.

Florida Pneumatic revenue $12.47M (+2.8% Y/Y), with retail customers $4.21M (-22.1% Y/Y), automotive $3.77M (+11.3% Y/Y), industrial/catalog $1.42M (+13.8% Y/Y) and Aerospace $2.88M (+54.9% Y/Y); and gross margin of 36.4% flat.

Hy-Tech revenue $3.72M (+15.2% Y/Y) with ATP $3.38M (+17.1% Y/Y) and others $0.33M (-1.5% Y/Y); and gross margin 35.9% up by 480 bps.

Q2 Gross margin improve by 100 bps to 36.3% and operating margin improved by 282 bps to 3.2%.

Q2 EBITDA of $0.99M (+54.2% Y/Y) and margin of 6.1% up by 195 bps.

Company has net cash of $1,49M; total bank debt $2.73M and total debt to total book capitalization of 5.6% as of June 30, 2018.

