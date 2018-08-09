WildHorse Resource upped to Buy at SunTrust after yesterday's 13% drop

WildHorse Resource Development (WRD -1.6% ) is upgraded to Buy from Hold with a $25 price target at SunTrust, which says the stock's 13% decline yesterday "makes little sense" from a differentials or capex point of view, adding that the move in pricing does not warrant the large decline.

WRD is a "simple, single-basin story, with distinct, quantifiable advantages such as premium oil pricing given its gulf coast access, ability to realized material savings with an in-field sand mine, and optionality to expand its midstream system," SunTrust's Welles Fitzpatrick writes.

After Tuesday's close, WRD reported below consensus Q2 earnings but better than expected revenues, which more than tripled to $225M.