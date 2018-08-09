HighPoint Resources slides on reducing production guidance

HighPoint Resources (HPR -11.2% ) reports Q2 oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids production of 2.41 MMBoe, +58% Y/Y; HPR says natural gas & NGL production was impact due to midstream constraints in NE Wattenberg was "greater than anticipated" due to unseasonably warm weather resulting in facility outages

Reduced FY18 production guidance from 11.0-11.5 MMBoe to 10.5-11.0 MMBoe; Q3 production is expected to ~2.65-2.95 MMBoe

Q3 capex is expected to be ~$140M-150M

