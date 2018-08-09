ANGI Homeservices hits new 52-week high after Q2 beats

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) hit a new 52-week high today when shares touched $18.39 before retreating a bit. The company reported Q2 beats aftermarket yesterday with revenue up 63% Y/Y.

Q2 revenue breakdown: Marketplace, $204.7M (+31% Y/Y); Advertising & Other, $72.8M (+647%); Europe, $17.3M (+14%).

Marketplace service requests from homeowners increased 30% Y/Y to $6.8M.

Marketplace paying service professionals increased 23% to 202K and revenue per paying service professional increased 7% Y/Y to a record $1,016.

Outlook: ANGI sees $90M of operating income and $270M of Adjusted EBITDA this year.

Press release.

ANGI shares are up 13.2% to $18.06.

