Chipotle tests bacon and nachos as menu items

Chipotle (CMG +0.4% ) says it piloting two new menu items and promotions in select cities nationwide.

New menu item Applewood Smoked Bacon will be featured in an eight-restaurant operations test in Orange County, California before being considered for a full market test.

The chain is also taking its "Build Your Own Nachos" concept to full-market tests in Denver and Minneapolis-St. Paul this October.

"A cornerstone of our new strategy is to make Chipotle more culturally relevant and to meet our customers where they are with flavorful food they can feel good about eating," says Chipotle Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt.

Source: Press Release