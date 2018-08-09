BP 'on the cusp' of delivering among best oil and gas portfolio, Goldman says

BP (BP -2.4% ) is reiterated with a Buy rating at Goldman Sachs, which believes BP is "on the cusp of delivering one of the industry's strongest pipelines of new oil and gas projects," which combined with other factors, indicates the company could be headed for a "free cash flow sweet spot."

"The delivery of a record pipeline of upstream projects is progressively bringing BP closer to the sweet spot of its E&P transformation, which we believe will materialize in 2019, with production from nine major upstream projects rapidly ramping up to peak capacity, and capital expenditure commitments falling," Goldman's Michele Della Vigna writes.

"We estimate that BP's portfolio of new projects is more profitable today and is now among the best in the industry," according to the analyst.