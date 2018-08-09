Tesla skids on new report of SEC heat

The wild week continues for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) as shares have now tracked all the way back to where they stood before Elon Musk initially tweeted on taking the company private.

Sources have told Bloomberg that the SEC is intensifying its scrutiny of Tesla's public statements in the wake of Elon Musk’s tweets. It's also being reported that SEC enforcement attorneys in the San Francisco office were already gathering general information about Tesla’s public pronouncements on manufacturing goals and sales targets before this week's developments.