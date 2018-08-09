Hecla +11% post Q2 earnings

Hecla (HL +10.8% ) reports Q2 EBITDA margin improve ~310bps to 39.2%, led by higher gold and base metals prices.

Production volumes (ounces): Silver: ~2596k (-7.5%); Gold: ~60k (+14.7%); Lead: 5k (+24.9%); and Zinc: ~14k (+10.3%)

Average realized silver price was $16.61/ ounce (-3% Y/Y); average realized gold, lead and zinc prices increased 3%, 19% and 13%, respectively.

Phillips S. Baker, HL's President & CEO says "The significant decline in our silver cash cost, after by-product credits per ounce, is a function of strong base metals prices and improved treatment charges."

Previously: Hecla Mining beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (Aug. 9)