Orbcomm lifted by CNBC comparison to Roku

Orbcomm's (ORBC +6.3% ) jump today comes after CNBC bull Jim Lebenthal gave the company a trendy comparison.

The networking/asset tracking firm is like Roku (ROKU +21.2% ), he says, noting it's a business “where you sell subscribers and you build up this base that provides higher and higher service revenues." (h/t Bloomberg)

Shares are down 9% over the past 12 months, a decline mitigated by 8% gains over the past week.

