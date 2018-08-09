Maersk, IBM: 94 companies joined blockchain platform for shipping

Shipping giant Maersk and IBM (IBM -1.2% ) announce that 94 companies and organizations have joined the blockchain platform the duo developed for global container shipping.

The TradeLens platform is in the pilot phase and should be fully commercially available by the end of the year.

Maersk hopes to use TradeLens to expand into freight forwarding and trade finance.

Platform success depends on who signs up and those joining include port operators in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Rotterdam and customs authorities stretching from the Netherlands to Peru. Container carrier Pacific International Lines has also joined the platform.

