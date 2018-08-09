Occidental Petroleum -4.5% following $1.1B capex hike

Occidental Petroleum (OXY -4.4% ) is one of the day's biggest decliners in the oil and gas sector after it jacked up its capital spending budget for the year by $1.1B to ~$5B.

OXY also trimmed the top end of its total production guidance range, now expecting output of 650K-664M boe/day vs. its earlier guidance of 645K-665K boe/day.

“The disproportionate raise of 2018 capex relative to production guidance are going to be a hurdle for the stock near term,” says Jefferies analyst Jason Gammel.

Analysts appear more receptive to OXY's agreements to sell its Ingleside oil export terminal near Corpus Christi, Tex., and the Centurion pipeline network in west Texas for a combined $2.6B.

Ethan Bellamy, an energy analyst at Robert W. Baird, says it makes sense for OXY to sell the terminal and pipelines now since the demand for transportation from Permian Basin producers has placed a premium on these types of facilities.