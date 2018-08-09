WSJ survey sees U.S. economic growth 3% in '18, 2.4% in '19

Economists are slightly more optimistic about economic growth this year than they were about a month ago, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing its monthly survey of private economists. The average estimate for 2018 growth was 2.9% in July and 2.4% a year ago.

As the boost from last year's tax cuts starts to wear off and tariffs start to rise, the economy is likely to lose some steam, some economists said. The average growth forecast for 2019 is 2.4% and for 2020 it's 1.8%, trimmed from estimates earlier this year of 2%.

