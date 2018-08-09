Gannett +2.1% after boosting profit despite sales shortfall

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) is up 2.1% after beating profit expectations in Q2 earnings despite slipping revenues.

The company swung to a net gain of $16.3M from a year-ago loss of $487,000. Revenues got a benefit of about $4.7M from favorable currency rates.

Revenues fell 5.6% overall and same-store operating revenues fell 7.5%, consistent with Q1.

Meanwhile, total digital revenues rose 8% to $260.9M -- about 36% of total revenue.

"We are excited by the continued momentum in our digital business driven by strong growth in our marketing services and national media businesses," says CEO Robert Dickey.

Revenue breakout: Advertising and marketing services, $420.2M (down 7.4%); Circulation, $263.8M (down 3.6%); Other, $47M (up 0.2%).

For 2018, the company has narrowed guidance on revenues to $2.95B-$3B (from $2.93B-$3.03B) and lifted expectations on EBITDA, to $337M-$345M (from a previous $330M-$340M), based on contributions from WordStream (acquired July 2). It sees capex of $65M-$75M.

