Report: NBCU considers streaming service paying users to watch

NBCUniversal (CMCSA +1.3% ) is considering a new approach to streaming services, examining a plan to launch one that would pay users to watch.

The company's "Watch Back" service would offer points that could turn into gift certificates to users who would watch programming, The Information reports.

The service would feature programming from NBCU's networks (including broadcast NBC, USA Network, Bravo) as well as websites owned by the company.

That could just provide an incentive to spread awareness and outreach among the company's programming properties.