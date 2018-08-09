Goldman Sachs gets sued by ex-managing director over whistle-blowing: Bloomberg

Goldman Sachs (GS -0.9% ) gets sued by a former managing director who alleges the bank conducted an "unlawful campaign of retaliation" after he blew the whistle on attempts to hide alleged anti-money laundering compliance failures that were being concealed.

Christopher Rollins said Goldman executives wanted to do business with a "notorious" European businessman who had a history of legal troubles so they steered a series of transactions related to the financier past the company's anti-money-laundering controls, according to the lawsuit.

Goldman discharged Rollins after a foreign affiliate alleged that he allowed trades by a client that it had refused to serve because of compliance issues.

A Goldman spokesman told Bloomberg that the lawsuit is without merit and the company will contest it.

