U.S. offshore drillers 'most overvalued group,' Barclays believes

Shares of offshore oil drillers have surged more than 40% since March but the rally may be over, Barclays analyst David Anderson believes, as he downgrades Noble Corp. (NE -5.2% ) to Underweight from Equal Weight with a $5 price target and calls the overall group the “most overvalued [in its] coverage universe.”

the way Anderson sees it, the message from the drillers during 2Q results last week really has not changed: the jackup market is on its way to recovery but the timing of a floater recovery remains uncertain, floater fixtures are still mostly short term in nature, and rig oversupply remains severe.

Anderson has now tagged all five of the major offshore services companies with Underweight ratings: Diamond Offshore (DO -2.5% ), Ensco (ESV -3.6% ), NE, Rowan (RDC -1.8% ) and Transocean (RIG -3.8% ).

Anderson does not expect dayrates to rise nearly as much as the stocks' valuations would imply: His “conservative” forecast is for $305K/day by Q3 2021 and $410K by Q4 2025, implying 27% average downside in the stocks from current levels