Short seller rebuts GDS response to short report

Short seller Blue Orca Capital issues a rebuttal to GDS (NASDAQ:GDS), which had responded to the original short report.

Blue Orca says the GDS response “failed to address the substance of our report” and alleges the company has given more details to sell-side analysts.

Blue Orca: “It should be an immediate red flag that GDS is afraid to publish a detailed response which we and other market participants could scrutinize. Rather, the Company is hiding behind the plausible deniability of private conversations with analysts who duly repeat such claims to the market. In this Rebuttal, we will address not only the Company’s tepid Response but also the Company’s claims published second-hand to the market through duly pliant sell-side analysts.”

Read the full report here.

GDS shares are up 11.3% to $30.95.

