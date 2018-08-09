Novavax up 24% on advancement of ResVax and NanoFlu

Novavax (NVAX +23.6% ) is up on triple normal volume on the heels of its Q2 report that announced key milestones for ResVax and NanoFlu.

An important goal was reached in the Prepare study, the enrollment of 4,636 pregnant women, of which at least 3,000 received RSV vaccine ResVax. The FDA has signed off on a Q1 2019 efficacy analysis that will support a U.S. marketing application. The same data will also support a marketing application in Europe. The company believes the study is sufficiently powered to demonstrate statistically valid efficacy. If all goes well, marketing applications will be filed by Q1 2020.

A Phase 2 study evaluating the safety and immunogenicity of NanoFlu should start this quarter. If successful, a Phase 3 trial will follow that will provide the supporting data for marketing applications.