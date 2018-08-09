Energy Transfer planning 100K bbl/day Dakota Access pipeline expansion

Energy Transfer (ETP, ETE) plans to expand its two key oil pipelines in the Bakken and Permian as production continues to climb in both basins and producers seek more access to markets, senior executives said in today's earnings conference call.

The 100K bbl/day expansion of the Dakota Access Pipeline is in the cards, COO Marshall McCrea said, as the company recently maintained a 500K-plus bbl/day throughput on DAPL "and producers are still seeking options to move those barrels to multiple markets."

Energy Transfer also plans to expand its Permian Express pipeline system, CFO Thomas Long said on the call, after the company successfully completed an open season to add up to 50K bbl/day on the Permian Express-3 line.

The company also plans an 80K-100K bbl/day expansion to be dubbed Permian Express-4, Long said without indicating a timeline.

McCrea also said Energy Transfer and its joint venture partner Magellan Midstream are continuing talks with shippers for another long-haul pipeline from the Permian to the Gulf coast with an initial capacity of 600K bbl/day and a targeted 2020 start-up.

"We are very optimistic in our talks, and that pipeline could have up to 1M bbl/day of capacity," McCrea said.