Genesee & Wyoming, Schneider National downgraded at BofA Merrill

Genesee & Wyoming, Inc. (GWR)

Genesee & Wyoming (GWR -1.5%) and Schneider National (SNDR -1.6%) are lower after receiving downgrades from BofA Merrill Lynch analyst Ken Hoexter.

GWR is cut to Neutral from Buy with a $94 price target on valuation after shares have gained 8% since July 30, taking the P/E multiple to 19.3x, which Hoexter says is a premium to the current average for the rail group.

GWR's fundamentals are on solid footing, says Hoexter, whose estimates suggest an acceleration in growth from 1.8% in H1 2018 to 5% in H2 on the basis of robust North American growth and new Australian contracts.

BAML slams SNDR with a two-notch downgrade to Underperform from Buy with a $27 price target, cut from $35, citing its stretched multiple vs peers.

Hoexter says SNDR trades at 15.6x the firm’s 2019 EPS estimate vs. its peer group average of 12.4x.

