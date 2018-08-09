Cigna reaffirms rationale for Express Scripts merger

In a letter to stockholders, Cigna (NYSE:CI) reiterates its support and rationale for its proposed takeover of Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) in direct response to investor Carl Icahn's second open letter. Key points:

The combination will lower costs and improve quality while being transformative in the industry. A strategic goal is to slow the rate of increased in drug prices and medical spending to align with the inflation rate (CPI) by 2021.

Management expects the transaction to be mid-teens accretive in the first full year after closing and generate more than $600M in retained synergies each year. 2021 EPS target raised to $20-21 from $18.

Free cash flow generation should be greater than $6B in 2021, allowing for rapid deleveraging and attractive strategic and financial flexibility.

The board and senior management are 100% behind the deal, even if rebates are eliminated.