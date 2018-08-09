Overstock, tZERO in investment pact with GSR Capital for up to almost $375M

Overstock.com shares jump 26% in after-market trading after it and its majority-owned subsidiary tZERO ink pacts for Hong Kong-based GSR Capital to invest up $375M for common equity in Overstock's blockchain subsidiary tZERO and Overstock shares.

Overstock and GSR also entered a purchase agreement under which GSR Capital will buy $30M in tZERO security tokens from Overstock.

As part of the pact, GSR Capital will buy up to 3.1M shares of Overstock common stock at a 5% discount to the closing price on Aug. 1, 2018. GSR Capital will invest up to $270M for up to 18% of tZERO's equity at a valuation of $1.5B.

Source: Press Release

