Trade Desk +12.6% after Q2 beat-and-raise

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) is leaping after hours, up 12.6% , after beating on top and bottom lines in Q2 earnings and raising full-year guidance.

Net income ticked up to $19.3M from a year-ago $18.8M, on revenues that rose 54%. On a non-GAAP basis, net income rose to $27.3M from $23M.

EBITDA rose to $36.9M from $25.3M; EBITDA margin fell to 33% from 35%.

In channel spending highlights, it notes that mobile (in-app, video, Web) grew 89% Y/Y and increased to a record 45% of gross spend. Mobile video grew 156% and mobile in-app grew 104%.

Meanwhile, connected TV more than doubled sequentially, and audio grew 191% Y/Y.

For Q3, it's guiding to revenue of $116M and EBITDA of $33M; for the full year, revenue guidance is up to $456M from $433M, and EBITDA guidance to $140M, up from $133M.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

