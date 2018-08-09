Exxon asked for $1.8M compensation in Arkansas oil spill damage

Arkansas officials are asking for more than $1.8M from Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) for wildlife restoration and compensate the government for damage caused when the company's 70-year-old Pegasus pipeline ruptured in 2013.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission also wants XOM to fund the state's purchase of ~80 acres of land near Lake Conway to facilitate monitoring and management of the property.

The commission along with the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are involved in settlement negotiations.

The state government has said the rupture, which dumped tens of thousands of gallons of crude oil, caused more than $57M in property damage; XOM settled a lawsuit last year with dozens of families whose properties were damaged.