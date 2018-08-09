Campbell responds to Third Point action

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) reaffirms its strategic review process after taking in Third Point's call for action amid a raised stake in the company.

Campbell statement: "The company is currently undertaking a Board-led comprehensive strategy and portfolio review to examine all potential paths forward to maximize shareholder value. Our entire Board of Directors remains dedicated to delivering a go-forward strategy that will drive value for all shareholders. As we stated when we announced the review, we look forward to sharing the details of our plans when the company reports its fourth-quarter and full-year results on August 30 and engaging with our shareholders on our strategic plan."

CPB +0.95% AH to $42.68.

