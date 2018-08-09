Universal Display +9.4% on Q2 beats, in-line guide despite soft demand

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) gains 9.4% on Q2 results that beat estimates with a 45% Y/Y revenue drop. Reaffirmed FY18 guidance has in-line revenue of $280M to $310M (consensus: $298.97M).

Revenue breakdown: Material sales decreased 21% Y/Y to $46.8M due to weak OLED panel demand from the soft premium smartphone market. Royalty and license fees decreased 71% to $15.5M.

Earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM Eastern with a webcast available here.

