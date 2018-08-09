Omeros Q2 OMIDRIA sales down 90%, pass-through status back on October 1; shares up 1% after hours

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Q2 results ($M): OMIDRIA sales down 90% to $1.7M due to loss of pass-through status, will reinitiate on October 1 and will remain in effect through September 30, 2020.

Net loss: ($33.7M); loss/share: ($0.70).

Quick assets were $88.4M at quarter-end.

Preparations continuing for marketing applications in U.S. and Europe for OMS721.

Data from Phase 1 study of OMS527 expected in H1 2019. Initial target is nicotine addiction.

Phase 1 studies of OMS906 and MASP-2 small molecules for oral administration should launch as early as late 2019.