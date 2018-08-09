Uniti Group reports lease-buyback, dark fiber lease, trims year outlook

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) to buy fiber assets from CableSouth for $31M in cash and lease back to CableSouth 34 fiber strand miles on a triple-net basis.

Initial lease term will be 20 years with four 5-year renewal options; annual cash rent will initially be $2.9M with a fixed annual escalator of 2.0%.

Uniti also reports a dark fiber lease with a national MSO on existing Uniti Leasing Fiber; lease is for 20 years covering about 9,900 route miles; annual revenue related to the pact is expected to be about $5M.

As a result of the new transactions, changes in timing on some other deals, and delays in deploying fiber solutions, Uniti is updating its year forecast: