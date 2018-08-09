Kodak to unload flexographic packaging division

Kodak (NYSE:KODK) announces that it engaged UBS to help it look to sell its Flexographic Packaging Division.

The company plans to use the funds to repay outstanding debt with part of the proceeds.

During the sale process, Kodak will continue to make significant investments in FPD by expanding manufacturing capacity, developing advanced technology and increasing its headcount to meet customer needs.

Kodak CEO Jeff Clarke on the decision: "This is a great opportunity to unlock value for shareholders given the strong interest we have received in the Flexographic Packaging Division. FPD has performed exceptionally well over the past five years and has become a significant player in the industry. This business is an excellent example of Kodak incubating and bringing disruptive innovation to the marketplace. Kodak has been evaluating monetization opportunities for the last several years in order to deleverage the company and we believe this is right time to monetize this valuable asset."

KODK +1.45% after hours to $3.50.

Source: Press Release