Babcock & Wilcox -12% after Q2 results, withdraws financial guidance

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) -11.7% after-hours after reporting Q2 results and saying it will withdraw its previously stated 2018 financial guidance.

BW reports a $1.68/share loss, which may not be comparable to the single analyst estimate of $0.04; revenues fell 5% Y/Y to $291M vs. the $392M single analyst estimate.

Based on the number of recently announced asset divestitures, strategic actions and the overall strategic review of the business, BW says it is withdrawing previous guidance, saying it is no longer relevant.

Separately, Covanta (NYSE:CVA) agrees to acquire a BW subsidiary with operating and maintenance contracts for two energy-from-waste facilities in Palm Beach County, Fla., for $45M.