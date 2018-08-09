Dropbox -4.6% on Q2 beats with COO departure, lock-up expiration change

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) trades down 4.6% after Q2 beats with a 27% Y/Y revenue growth and the announced departure of COO Dennis Woodside.

Paying users totaled 11.9M compared to the 9.9M in last year’s quarter. Average revenue per paying user was $116.66 compared to $111.19.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 74.5%, up from 66.7% last year.

Guidance will come on the earnings call scheduled for 5 PM Eastern with a webcast available here.

COO change: Woodside is stepping down but will remain at the company until September 4 and stay on as an advisor for the rest of the year.

Dropbox isn’t hiring another COO but has instead promoted two execs to share similar roles. Yamini Rangan moves from VP of Business Strategy & Operations to become Chief Customer Officer. Lin-Hua Wu, VP of Communications, will share the duties.

Lock-up change: The lock-up period was due to end on September 18, which falls within its quarterly blackout period. The restricted period will now end at the close of market on August 23.

