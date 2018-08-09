Lions Gate gains after Q1 beat in face of decline

Lions Gate Entertainment is up after hours -- (LGF.A +3.7% , LGF.B +3.6% ) -- after topping expectations with Q1 earnings despite swinging to a loss on an as-reported basis.

Motion Picture revenues and profits were down in a tough comparison to a prior year with John Wick: Chapter 2 and international revenues from La La Land. Meanwhile, TV production revenues gained but profits there sank 64%.

And Media Networks held serve on profit with 3% gains in revenues amid growth in over-the-top. Starz saw a sequential gain of 300,000 subscribers, with increases both in MVPD and OTT.

Revenue by segment: Motion Pictures, $365.3M (down 22.7%); Television Production, $279.4M (up 7%); Media Networks, $354.9M (up 3%).

Profit by segment: Motion Pictures, $51.6M (down 40.6%); Television Production, $15.6M (down 64%); Media Networks, $88.5M (down 0.4%).

Free cash flow was $113.6M.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m.

