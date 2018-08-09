FS/KKR Advisor closes five-year $3.44B revolving credit facility

FS/KKR Advisor, a partnership of FS Investments (NYSE:FSIC) and KKR (NYSE:KKR) Credit that serves as an investment adviser to six business development companies, report the closing of a new $3.435B, five-year senior secured credit facility.

The omnibus facility matures in August 2023 and refinances some previous existing credit facilities.

KKR +0.28% in after-hours trading.

FS Investment also reports Q2 adjusted net investment income of 19 cents per share vs. 21 cents in Q1 and 19 cents from a year ago.

Total net realized gain of 13 cents per share and total net change of unrealized depreciation of 44 cents compares with total net realized loss of 6 cents and total net change in unrealized depreciation of 5 cents a year ago.

Net asset value of $8.87 per share compares with $9.16 as of March 31, 2018.

Total commitments to direct originations (including unfunded commitments) made during Q2 was $163.3M in 11 companies, five of which are existing portfolio companies.