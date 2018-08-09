Microchip Technology -4.7% on in-line Q1 revenue, downside rev. guide

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) drops 4.7% on Q1 results that beat EPS estimates but met on revenue with a 25% Y/Y growth. Q2 guidance has downside revenue of $1.474B to $1.55B (consensus: $1.58B) and in-line EPS of $1.65 to $1.83 (consensus: $1.67).

Key quote from CFO Eric Bjornholt: “Cash flow from operations was $302.4 million in the June 2018 quarter. Over the next several years, we intend to use substantially all of our net cash generation, beyond our dividend payments, to de-leverage the balance sheet."

