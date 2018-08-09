Synaptics reports mixed Q2, in-line to downside guides

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) reports Q4 results that beat EPS estimates but missed on revenue with a 9% Y/Y revenue drop. In-line Q1 guidance has revenue of $390M to $430M (consensus: $427.99M).

FY19 guidance: The company expects low single-digit revenue increase (consensus: +5%) despite near-term headwinds from mobile product shortages and the restructuring of the mobile fingerprint business. Synaptics also expects increased gross margins and earnings growth.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM Eastern with a webcast available here.

