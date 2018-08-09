Stocks barely budge as Q2 earnings season nears end

Stocks end mostly lower in another range-bound session, weighed by weakness in the energy and materials sectors.

The economically sensitive energy (-0.9%), industrial (-0.6%) and financial (-0.6%) groups finished at the bottom of today's standings, while a 13% rally in CenturyLink sparked the lightly-weighted telecom space (+1%) to the top of thes leaderboard.

The latest batch of corporate earnings - one of the last big batches of the Q2 earnings season - also was led by Yelp (+26.7%), Roku (+21.3%) and Viacom (+6%).

"Earnings drive markets and earnings have been fantastic," said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade.

Energy shares fell along with crude oil prices, as U.S. WTI futures slipped 0.2% to $66.81/bbl, marking a new seven-week low.

Also, U.S. Treasury prices rose, sending yields lower including a drop of 4 bps in the benchmark 10-year yield to 2.94%, as the U.S. Dollar Index gained 0.5% to 95.44, touching a new one-year high