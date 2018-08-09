Acxiom sees strong Q1 growth in LiveRamp

Acxiom (NASDAQ:ACXM) is up 1.4% after hours following a Q1 beat paced by healthy growth in the LiveRamp software-as-a-service platform toward which it's pivoting.

The company's deal to sell Acxiom Marketing Solutions to Interpublic Group is on track to close in Q3, it says.

Revenues were up 6.8%, and with costs only rising 2.9%, gross profit grew by double digits, to $109.7M.

Meanwhile operating loss was flat on a GAAP basis, and non-GAAP operating income rose 29% to $29M.

Revenue by segment: LiveRamp, $62M (up 34%); Acxiom Marketing Solutions, $165M (down 1%).

It won't update guidance until the pending Interpublic/AMS is done, so it reiterates full-year guidance for revenue of $935M-$955M and non-GAAP EPS of $0.90-$0.95.

