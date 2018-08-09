Synchronoss Technologies reports mixed Q2, new CFO

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) reports Q2 results that beat EPS estimates but missed on revenue with a 36% drop Y/Y.

2H guidance: The company expects to deliver “substantial improvements” to its financial results in the second half with revenue up sequentially. Synchronoss expects to report adjusted EBITDA profitability and positive FCF.

New CFO: Synchronoss appoints David Clark to CFO to replace Lawrence Irving, who is retiring (again). Clark was the EVP of Finance at the company and previously worked for Meet Group and Nutrisystem. Irving will remain on as a consultant until early 2019 to help with the transition.

Press release.

