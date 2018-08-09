Pershing Square Holdings reports YTD net return of 12.7%

Pershing Square Holdings (OTCPK:PSHZF) reports year-to-date through Aug. 7, 2018 net return of 12.7%, exceeding the S&P 500 net return of 8.1% during the same period.

For fiscal Q3 though Aug. 7, 2018 net return was 5.6% vs. 5.3% for the S&P 500.

The strongest contributors to the portfolio performance through June 30, 2018 were Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), up 5.6% and ADP (NASDAQ:ADP), up 5.1%; the biggest detractors were Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) down 3.3% and Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) down 2.3%.

Pershing Square also reports it amended its lock-up pact with certain Pershing Square Capital Management affiliates, including Bill Ackman, at the time of its Oct. 2014 IPO; the amendment confirms that PSCM affiliates are still required to hold a minimum number of Pershing Square shares-- a total of 7.85M PSH public share equivalents -- but they don't need to be the specific ones they held at the time of the IPO.

The amendment allows the affiliates to recognize certain tax losses in the shares they acquired in the IPO.

Source: Press Release

