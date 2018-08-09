Tesla board expected to push for Musk recusal

Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) board plans to meet with financial advisers next week to work out a process to explore Elon Musk's proposal to take the company private, sources tell CNBC.

The board is expected to ask Elon Musk to recuse himself from the discussion as it decides on whether a special committee should be formed to delve into the issue.

CNBC points out that it's still unclear if Tesla has committed financing for a deal, despite the "funding secured" tweet from Musk on a $420 offer.