HC2 company closes $2.4B buy of Humana long-term care insurance unit

HC2 Holdings (NYSEMKT:HCHC) portfolio company Continental General Insurance has wrapped a $2.4B acquisition of the KMG America long-term care insurance business from Humana (NYSE:HUM).

After closing, CGIC will have cash and invested assets of $3.8B, up from $1.5B.

Pro forma statutory surplus for the combined entities is estimated at $155M-$175M; total adjusted capital estimated at $185M-$205M.

"We believe this transaction validates our platform and positions us as the counterparty of choice for future LTC transactions," says HC2 chief Phil Falcone.