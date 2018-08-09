Ashford Inc. gains in post-market hours after Q2 beat

Ashford Inc. (NYSEMKT:AINC) +1.37% in after-hours trading after Q2 adjusted EPS of $3.60 beat the average analyst estimate of $1.97.

REIT advisory contributed $5.28 to adjusted EPS, while hospitality products and services contributed 62 cents; corporate and other subtracted $2.30.

Q2 total revenue surged to $54.8M vs. $19.6M a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA more than doubled to $11.3M from $4.23M Y/Y.

On Wednesday, Ashford completed its acquisition of Remington Holdings' project management business for $203M.

The purchase price was paid by issuing convertible preferred stock to the sellers. The new convertible preferred stock has a conversion price of $140 per share (a 45% premium to the trading level at the time of the announcement) and, if converted, would convert into an estimated 1.45M shares of common stock.

