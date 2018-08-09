Invitation Homes cuts upper end of year adjusted FFO per share guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) cuts upper end of its year adjusted FFO per share forecast to 98 cents from $1.02, bringing the new range to 94 cents-98 cents due to temporarily higher expected operating expenses and capitalized expenses related to repairs and maintenance.

INVH now sees year same-store NOI growth of 3.8%-4.8%, down from the prior range of 5.0%-6.0%.

Same-store core operating expense growth increased to 4.6%-5.4% vs. prior view of 2.0%-3.0%.

Invitation Homes boosts guidance for total annual run-rate merger synergies by $5M to $50M-$55M.

Q2 adjusted FFO of 24 cents per share missed consensus by 4 cents and compares with 21 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 same-store NOI growth was 5.0% and core operating expenses increased 3.6% Y/Y.

After Q2 end, the company repaid an additional $200M of securitization debt maturing in 2021 using the remaining proceeds from its second quarter issuance and cash on hand.

Source: Press Release

