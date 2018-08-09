Pretium Resources +11% after upside Q2 results

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) +10.8% after-hours following strong beats in Q2 earnings and revenues, as its cash balance doubled through the quarter to $142.5M as a result of improved production at reduced costs.

Q2 production totaled 111,340 oz. of gold and 118,205 oz. of silver, with all-in sustaining costs of $648/oz. of gold sold.

PVG expects H2 gold production at the Brucejack mine in British Columbia of 200K-220K oz., for total FY 2018 gold production of 387K-407K oz.; as production has now reached steady state at Brucejack, PVG says an increased focus will be placed on operational efficiency to reduce costs.

PVG forecasts all-in sustaining costs for H2 at $710-$770/oz. of gold sold.