Books, real estate pace beat for News Corp.

News Corp. (NWS, NWSA) beat profit expectations in its Q4 report with healthy revenue growth paced by the company's books and real estate units as well as the consolidation of Foxtel.

EBITDA overall rose 13%, on revenues that grew by more than 29%.

The company posted a net loss of $355M as reported, accounting for a noncash impact of $337M from the combination of Foxtel and Fox Sports Australia. That's narrower than a year-ago net loss of $424M.

NWSA is down 2.3% after hours.

“Fiscal 2018 was a year of operational and transformational success at News Corp, with robust performance across our businesses, and positive and profound changes in the character of our revenue flows, which were more global, digital and subscription-based," says CEO Robert Thomson.

Revenue by segment: News and Information Services, $1.27B (down 1%); Book Publishing, $485M (up 19%); Digital Real Estate Services, $281M (up 12%); Subscription Video Services, $149M (up 6%).

EBITDA by segment: News and Information Services, $94M (down 9%); Book Publishing, $71M (up 82%); Digital Real Estate Services, $96M (up 10%); Subscription Video Services, $33M (up 38%).

Revenue by type: Advertising, $740M (up 0.4%); Circulation and subscription, $1.07B (up 69%); Consumer, $444M (up 13.8%); Real estate, $225M (up 31.6%).

