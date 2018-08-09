Ocean Rig says rig inquiries on the rise but no sign of higher rates this year

Ocean Rig (ORIG -5.5% ) says inquiries for offshore rigs have risen to the levels of 2012 and that it is in talks to redeploy two rigs that have recently come off contracts in Brazil.

The Ocean Rig Mykonos and the Ocean Rig Corcovado drillships have been warm stacked in the Canary Islands, having ended their previous work for Petrobras earlier this year.

But while enjoying more queries, CEO Pankaj Khanna says he does not expect any material changes in drilling rates in the near future but does anticipate better utilization of the floater fleet and eventually a rate recovery in 2019.

ORIG shares are sharply lower after reporting a smaller than expected Q2 loss but a two-thirds drop in revenue from the prior-year quarter to $97.3M, which the company attributes to the end of contracts for three drilling units which are currently hot stacked and increased year-ago revenues due to fees received for early terminations of two drilling units.