Southern Co. slammed with four downgrades amid heightened Vogtle risk

Southern Co. (SO -0.2% ) is hit by four analyst downgrades after increasing its cost estimate for Vogtle nuclear plant construction by $1B, recording a $1.1B pre-tax charge and announcing the need for $800M of additional equity.

Evercore ISI cuts SO to Underperform from In-Line with a $46 price target, believing the shares still are not discounting enough risk after the company's announcements.

Barclays also weighs in with a downgrade to Equal Weight from Overweight with a $48 price target, trimmed from $51, to reflect dilution from additional equity and the changing near-term risk profile of the Vogtle project.

Shares also were downgraded to Underperform from Neutral with a $43 price target at Credit Suisse and to Neutral from Buy with a $47 target at Guggenheim.