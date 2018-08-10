Japan's economy revs up again in Q2

Japan returned to solid growth in the April-June quarter, with the economy expanding at an annualized pace of 1.9% following a mild contraction in Q1, which ended the longest stretch of growth in 28 years.

Economists expect the trend to continue on the back of higher wages and consumer spending, unless trade conflicts with the U.S. worsen.

It's also positive news for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is expected to win re-election next month to a new three-year term.

